Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 403.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in ON during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ON by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in ON by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ON by 1,044.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 23,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,117. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.