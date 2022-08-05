Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. 13,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.