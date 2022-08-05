Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 35,439 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $49.66. 444,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $278.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

