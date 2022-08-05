Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.77 on Friday, reaching $518.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

