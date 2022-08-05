Barclays Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $14.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIT. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Up 1.4 %

Harmonic stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $100,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.