Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.4 %
Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,838. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $592.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.