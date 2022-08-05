Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,838. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $592.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

