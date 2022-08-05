BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.40

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.40 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 34.43 ($0.42). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 34.55 ($0.42), with a volume of 543,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of £147.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,115.00.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

