Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €105.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($108.25) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

BMW opened at €76.27 ($78.63) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

