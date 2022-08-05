BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.719 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

BCE has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in BCE by 67.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.