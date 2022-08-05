BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
BCE Stock Performance
NYSE:BCE opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
