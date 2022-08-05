BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.