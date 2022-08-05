Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $334,413.85 and $5,041.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00158861 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008633 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

