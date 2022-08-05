Beacon Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $334,413.85 and approximately $5,041.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00158861 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008633 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

