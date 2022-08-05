BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Cap of $119,871.90

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $119,871.90 and approximately $10.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00068958 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars.

