Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $552.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 552 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 551.39 ($6.76), with a volume of 97616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.69).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 498 ($6.10) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.76) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 685 ($8.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.05) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 578 ($7.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 496.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 462.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,275.00.

In other Beazley news, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,312.95).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

