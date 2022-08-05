Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.28-11.35 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

BDX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.25. 53,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,142. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.