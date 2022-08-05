Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $312.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

