Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 209,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Institutional Trading of Belden

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Belden by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Belden by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

