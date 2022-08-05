Bella Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.03 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and $23.03 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064593 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

