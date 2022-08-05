BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 826,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BellRing Brands by 431.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

