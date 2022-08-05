Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.67. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 176,293 shares traded.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 13.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

