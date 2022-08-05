Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €20.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.13) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.11) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €10.86 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.25. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €9.69 ($9.99) and a 52 week high of €16.19 ($16.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $903.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

