Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($105.15) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €92.84 ($95.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.80. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.84 ($86.43) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($133.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.94 and a 200-day moving average of €97.60.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.