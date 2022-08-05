Berenberg Bank Boosts BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 900

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.54) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.03) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 870 ($10.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 924.60 ($11.33).

BA stock opened at GBX 793.80 ($9.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,853.02. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 789.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 725.61.

BAE Systems Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 6,046.51%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

