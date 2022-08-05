Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.19) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.56) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 800 ($9.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 734 ($8.99).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 602.60 ($7.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.85. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 641 ($7.85). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 596.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 554.35.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,439.28).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

