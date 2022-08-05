Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading 11.4% Higher

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.73. 141,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,287,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

