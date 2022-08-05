Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 924,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,289,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock worth $18,154,098. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Berry by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $20,564,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Stock Performance

BRY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.