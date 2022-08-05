Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.40 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

