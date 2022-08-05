Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.40 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 15,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
