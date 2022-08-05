Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.69.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.29 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.