B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $23.05. B&G Foods shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 44,491 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,646,000 after buying an additional 226,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

