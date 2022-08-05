BGSF, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. 42,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

