BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Announces Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. BigCommerce updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,235. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $78,618.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,637 shares of company stock worth $1,051,165. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 379,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

