BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 6,071,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
