BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 6,071,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

