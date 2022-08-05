Biofrontera (BFRI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect Biofrontera to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Biofrontera has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BFRI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

