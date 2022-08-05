BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 5.2 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 126,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

