BitBall Price Tops $0.0010 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. BitBall has a total market cap of $613,430.81 and $78,968.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,125.77 or 1.00077551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00046671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028406 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

