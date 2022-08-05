Bitcoin Adult Market Capitalization Achieves $9,511.90 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a total market capitalization of $9,511.90 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bitcoin Adult
Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult
