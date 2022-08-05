Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $60.97 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $52.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.97 or 0.00264490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,051.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00597358 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015918 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,133,539 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

