BitCore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,150.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $139,150.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.62 or 0.07203500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00158614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00700794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00595288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005769 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

