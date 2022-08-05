BitRewards (BIT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $28,564.26 and $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitRewards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

