BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and $2.01 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00103333 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00039229 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019648 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00260637 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037904 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
