BitTorrent Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $102,641.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

