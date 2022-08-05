BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,316. The firm has a market cap of $287.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

