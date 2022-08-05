BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $484,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

