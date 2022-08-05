BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $11.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

