BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.1 %

MQT opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

