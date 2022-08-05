BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

BSTZ opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $576,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

