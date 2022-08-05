BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON BRSA opened at GBX 203 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 213 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.86 million and a P/E ratio of 845.83.
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
