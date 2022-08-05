BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRSA opened at GBX 203 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 213 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.86 million and a P/E ratio of 845.83.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

