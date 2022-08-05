BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $661.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.