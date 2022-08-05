Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Blueprint Medicines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

