BMO Capital Markets Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.91.

OneMain Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. OneMain has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 81,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

